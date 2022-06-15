Wisconsin DHS creates fact sheet to help protect your children from lead poisoning

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health services says lead poisoning affects children across all 72 Wisconsin counties even though it's completely preventable and treatable.
To help Wisconsin families keep their children safe from the toxic metal, the Office of Children's Mental Health released a new preventing lead poisoning fact sheet.
There is no safe blood lead level, so even small amounts are dangerous and can negatively impact a child's developing brain, kidneys, and nervous system. The DHS says it can cause disabilities, behavior problems, seizures, and even death in extreme cases.
However, many children don't show symptoms, so undiagnosed lead poisoning can cause a child’s intellectual or behavioral issues to be misunderstood, misdiagnosed or ignored.
“We know how to prevent lead poisoning and we must prioritize preventative measures to protect Wisconsin’s children,” said Linda Hall, director of the Office of Children’s Mental Health Director. “Tragically, too many children in Wisconsin still suffer the consequences of lead poisoning. Even small amounts of lead can poison a child, leading to behavioral problems, mood disorders, learning disabilities, lower academic performance, and lifetime consequences. Pediatricians, policymakers and parents can all help prevent lead poisoning.”
Lead poisoning is 100% preventable and treatable if detected early.
Rates of lead poisoning have declined over time in Wisconsin, but there are dramatic differences for children of color, especially Black children who are poisoned more than three times the rate of White children.
Some of the ways parents can keep their kids safe is by asking their health care provider about lead testing and checking their home for lead if it was built before 1978.
You can also view the lead poisoning fact sheet for more information and ways you can help prevent lead poisoning in Wisconsin.