 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin DHS creates fact sheet to help protect your children from lead poisoning

  • Updated
Lead warning sign MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health services says lead poisoning affects children across all 72 Wisconsin counties even though it's completely preventable and treatable.

To help Wisconsin families keep their children safe from the toxic metal, the Office of Children's Mental Health released a new preventing lead poisoning fact sheet.

There is no safe blood lead level, so even small amounts are dangerous and can negatively impact a child's developing brain, kidneys, and nervous system. The DHS says it can cause disabilities, behavior problems, seizures, and even death in extreme cases.

However, many children don't show symptoms, so undiagnosed lead poisoning can cause a child’s intellectual or behavioral issues to be misunderstood, misdiagnosed or ignored.

“We know how to prevent lead poisoning and we must prioritize preventative measures to protect Wisconsin’s children,” said Linda Hall, director of the Office of Children’s Mental Health Director. “Tragically, too many children in Wisconsin still suffer the consequences of lead poisoning. Even small amounts of lead can poison a child, leading to behavioral problems, mood disorders, learning disabilities, lower academic performance, and lifetime consequences. Pediatricians, policymakers and parents can all help prevent lead poisoning.”

Lead poisoning is 100% preventable and treatable if detected early.

Rates of lead poisoning have declined over time in Wisconsin, but there are dramatic differences for children of color, especially Black children who are poisoned more than three times the rate of White children.

Some of the ways parents can keep their kids safe is by asking their health care provider about lead testing and checking their home for lead if it was built before 1978.

You can also view the lead poisoning fact sheet for more information and ways you can help prevent lead poisoning in Wisconsin.

Tags

Recommended for you