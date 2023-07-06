Wisconsin DHS gathering input on how to use $15M JUUL settlement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is hosting listening sessions to gather the public's feedback on how to use JUUL settlement funds.
The DHS states it will use the sessions and an online survey to get ideas how to spend the $15 million settlement over the next five to nine years.
Wisconsinites who want to weigh in can attend an online listening session.
The dates and times of the listening sessions are:
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 31, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Registration must be done in advance and the registration information is available online.
Wisconsinites may also submit recommendations through an online survey. The deadline for submitting the survey is August 16, 2023: