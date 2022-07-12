Wisconsin DHS gives update on options for caregivers during national formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is updating parents and caregivers on new options to feed their babies as the national formula shortage continues.
Some of these tips are simple, such as trying a new brand of formula. You should talk to your doctor or pediatrician about short term options and substitutes for hypoallergenic or specialty formula if that's what your baby needs.
Alternatively, you can try a formula made in another country, such as Bubs, Kendamil and Similac Pure Bliss. The FDA has allowed the companies to market some products in the U.S., and stores are expected to carry these options soon, according to the DHS.
Beyond formula, the DHS recommends trying human milk options.
If you are looking for donor milk, you can visit the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes website. If you get human milk from anywhere that isn't a certified milk bank, make sure it's from a trusted friend or family member and that they're tested to make sure they're free from transmissible diseases.
If you are currently breastfeeding, the DHS asks you to consider donating your unneeded milk to a local milk bank.
You can visit the DHS website you want more information about breastfeeding, and you can contact your local WIC clinic if you have any questions about the formula shortage, supplies of formula and availability.
You can read the DHS' full release online.