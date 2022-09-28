Wisconsin DHS launches new page to track state monkeypox cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a new webpage Wednesday to track monkeypox data.
The Monkeypox: Data page tracks monkeypox cases across all of Wisconsin's counties.
It will also include monthly reports on how monkeypox is impacting Wisconsinites. The report will highlight state case demographics, hospitalizations and vaccine allocation and administration efforts.
“This data provides key insights that will help empower Wisconsinites to stay healthy, safe, and informed,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “As the monkeypox outbreak continues to evolve, DHS is committed to providing accurate and relevant data to the public.”
As of Wednesday, there have been 75 cases in Wisconsin, with 15 in Dane County and one in Columbia County.
The DHS encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so.