Wisconsin DHS provides update on monkeypox vaccine availability

WISCONSIN (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has requested and received every dose of monkeypox vaccine that the federal government has authorized for Wisconsin so far.
According to DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt, the vaccine allocation from the Biden Administration is happening in phases.
In phases 1 and 2, Wisconsin was allocated 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOs monkeypox vaccine.
In phase 3, Wisconsin has been allocated 4,500 doses. This phase, Goodsitt explained, happens in three waves. On Aug. 1, DHS officials ordered 40% of its vaccine allocation, which comes out to 1,800 doses. That's enough vaccine for 900 people.
Health officials can order additional vaccine from the federal government in this third phase allocation on Aug. 15.
So far, 13 sites in Wisconsin have been approved to administer the monkeypox vaccine, including one in Dane County.
"DHS is working with local and tribal health departments and community health organizations who routinely serve those most at risk to maximize the public health impact of a limited vaccine supply," said Goodsitt.
They are working to expand the network of approved vaccinators in Wisconsin. If you think you're eligible for a vaccine, contact a health care provider to be connected with a monkeypox vaccinator.
So far, there have been 22 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state. As of Aug. 1, there were 5,811 confirmed cases nationwide.