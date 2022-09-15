Wisconsin DHS receives nearly $870,000 grant to help prevent suicide across the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received nearly $870,000 as part of a five-year grant to prevent suicide in the state.
This funding was provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the DHS states that similar funding is expected for the next four years.
The money will be used to reduce suicide in the parts of Wisconsin with the highest rates of suicide. The DHS states that the funds will be used to create partnerships with groups involved in mental health and suicide prevention, while engaging people with lived experience of suicide loss, attempts and ideation.
“This funding could not come at a more critical time," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "In the last 20 years, suicide in Wisconsin has increased 32%. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the state, taking the lives of nearly 900 Wisconsin residents in 2020. We cannot continue to lose our family, friends, or members of our communities to suicide. This landmark funding from the CDC will help save lives and save many from the unique and difficult pain of losing someone to suicide.”
Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, mental health issues or substance use disorders can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time for free and confidential help. It can be used by calling or texting 988, or using the chat feature available online.
You can learn more about suicide prevention efforts in Wisconsin, as well as risk factors and warning signs for suicide, on the DHS suicide prevention webpage.