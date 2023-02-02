 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DHS releases plan to improve Wisconsinites' health and wellbeing

  • Updated
  • 0
'23-'27 State Health Plan

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a five-year roadmap on how it plans to improve health across the state.

The 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan summarizes the areas where the DHS wants to guide efforts across the state's health systems and programs.

The plan was developed with input from state, health care, tribal and community organizations as well as community members, and it sets several new goals.

The plan introduces three foundational shifts: 

  • Institutional and systemic fairness
  • Representation and access to decision making
  • Community-centered resources and services

It also identifies five "priority areas," or points community members determined were important in improving their health. 

  • Social and community conditions
  • Physical, mental and systemic safety
  • Person- and community-centered healthcare
  • Social connectedness and belonging
  • Mental and emotional health and wellbeing

"We heard from Wisconsinites across the state that investments, collaboration, and action are needed to improve a community's ability to be well,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Based on this input, we recognize that our public health system must support efforts to improve social and community conditions, environments and systems, to improve health for everyone in Wisconsin."

State Health Officer Paula Tran said everyone in Wisconsin "deserves the opportunity to live their best life," and communities must be able to help make that happen.

A detailed implementation plan will launch partnerships to take action toward the items listed in the plan.

Visit the DHS website for more information about Wisconsin's State Health Plan.

