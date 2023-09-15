Wisconsin DHS releases self-harm dashboard to help with prevention efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites are now better able to see self-harm data from around the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a dashboard that tracks self-harm data for health and human services professionals.
Self-harm is any intentional action done to hurt oneself, such as cutting, burning or poisoning oneself. Though someone who self-harms may not have the intention of suicide, they may be at greater risk of a suicide attempt or dying by suicide if they do not receive help, according to the DHS.
The DHS states that it's a hard topic to talk about, but the data on the dashboard is a helpful tool for injury and violence prevention efforts.
The data spans between 2018 and 2021, and it will be updated as more data becomes available.
The dashboard focuses on non-fatal instances that result in an emergency services visit or hospitalization.
If you or someone you know is experiencing self-harm, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 support from trained counselors. Call or text 988 or use the chat feature at 988lifeline.org.