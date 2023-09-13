Wisconsin DHS rolls out new grant program, rewards to support substance use prevention

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health announced a new grant program and awards to support substance use prevention efforts.
DHS has designed the program to recognize exceptional work being done by partners to improve the health and safety of people across the state.
Four organizations received grants to support their efforts to prevent opioid use. The Forest County Potawatomi Community received $138,106. The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa received $127,632. The Shee Yee Community received $174,947. The Wisconsin Community Services received $175,000.
In addition to these grants, DHS also offered rewards to individuals and organizations who have made a significant commitment to substance use prevention. Awards were given to Madison Alvarez, Volition Franklin, Safe & Sound Milwaukee, Zaira Shaker, and Lydia Van Beek.
More information can be found on the DHS website.