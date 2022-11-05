 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of midterm elections

  • 0
DMV

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending its hours at customer service centers that are open on Nov. 7 and 8 until 6 p.m.

The division is extending hours to provide the opportunity for those who need a photo ID to get one ahead of the November midterm elections — which takes place on November 8. 

WisDOT provided steps on how to get the required identification to vote, which can be done for free.

First, all voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should begin at the DMV’s website.

Next, bring the required documents and complete the required application at your nearest DMV. Required documents includes such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Lastly, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.

Tags

Recommended for you