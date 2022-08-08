Wisconsin DMV extends hours before August primary election

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending its hours at customer service centers that are open on Aug. 8 and 9 until 6 p.m.
The division is extending its hours to provide the opportunity for those who need a photo ID to get one ahead of the August primary election — which takes place on August 9.
WisDOT provided steps on how to get the required identification to vote, which can be done for free.
First, all voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should begin at DMV’s website wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.
Next, bring the required documents and complete the required application at your nearest DMV. Required documents includes such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.
Lastly, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.