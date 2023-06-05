 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DMV launches driver licenses with new security features

  • Updated
  • 0
New wi driver license
kgow

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched driver licenses with new security features on Monday. 

The DMV claims these "beautiful" new cards are more fraud resistant. 

“The first thing you notice is Wisconsin’s cards are even more attractive and the images celebrate the state," said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman. "But built within the beautiful images and manufacturing process are layers of security features designed to protect card users and businesses who rely on their validity.”

One of the new features is a "flipping effect" on the license above the ribbon on the right side. From one angle, it shows the secondary photo. From another, it shows the license holder's birthdate. Another feature is the raised DONOR dot on the sugar maple leaf.

These features will soon be available on regular and REAL ID cards. Wisconsinites don't have to get a new license but can order a new one online if they'd like.

