Wisconsin DMV launches driver licenses with new security features

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched driver licenses with new security features on Monday.
The DMV claims these "beautiful" new cards are more fraud resistant.
“The first thing you notice is Wisconsin’s cards are even more attractive and the images celebrate the state," said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman. "But built within the beautiful images and manufacturing process are layers of security features designed to protect card users and businesses who rely on their validity.”
One of the new features is a "flipping effect" on the license above the ribbon on the right side. From one angle, it shows the secondary photo. From another, it shows the license holder's birthdate. Another feature is the raised DONOR dot on the sugar maple leaf.
These features will soon be available on regular and REAL ID cards. Wisconsinites don't have to get a new license but can order a new one online if they'd like.