Wisconsin DMV now sharing all driver data electronically

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has become the first to update its data system, allowing it to electronically share driver records with other states.
According to the DMV, the process has been in place since April 10 and makes the system all electronic, improving accuracy and efficiency.
“The sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”
In the case of drivers moving from another state to Wisconsin, there's a new verification process that shares historical data in a real-time data exchange and improves identity management.
By the end of the year, nine other states, including Minnesota, are expected to update electronic data sharing capabilities.