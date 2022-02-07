Wisconsin DMV warns of smishing scams

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting the public to smishing scams after receiving several reports of fraudulent texts.
The texts claim to be from the DMV, with a link directing the users to a mock up of the DMV's website. At that website, users will be prompted to enter identifying information or documents.
“Working with the Wisconsin DMV has never been easier, but customers always need to be vigilant online,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm.”
Officials recommend starting with a .gov website to ensure it's an official state government site, the site may also have free services that would otherwise have fees on for-profit sites.