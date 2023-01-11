Wisconsin DNR asks for help documenting mudpuppies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mudpuppies are Wisconsin's only fully aquatic amphibian, but their numbers may be declining in the state.
Because of their elusive and the number of bodies of water they could live it, documenting their numbers is challenging and labor-intensive. So, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking any anglers who accidentally catch one to report it.
Mudpuppies live their entire lives underwater and measure between 8-12". They live in permanent bodies of water like lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, typically hiding among large rocks or logs. According to Peterson Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians Eastern/Central North America, a mudpuppy was once caught at a record depth of 90 feet in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
They're mostly nocturnal to avoid predators and feed on fish, fish eggs, insects and mollusks in muddy, weedy waters.
These salamanders are characterized by their large, external gills and dark spots on their body, especially on the stomach.
If you accidentally catch a mudpuppy, the DNR asks that you take a photo and send it to DNRherptiles@wisconsin.gov. Include the location where it was taken.
The DNR asks that you gently remove the hook from it and release it back into the water, limiting your contact with it because salamanders have sensitive skin.
More images and information about mudpuppies can be found on the DNR website.
Mudpuppies are also of special concern in Minnesota, and those in Illinois and Iowa are a threatened species.