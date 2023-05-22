Wisconsin DNR asks public to help turtles during nesting season

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to give turtles a helping hand during nesting season.
The DNR states Wisconsin's 11 turtle species are active from May to late June as they emerge from rivers, lakes and wetlands to lay eggs. The nesting migration often puts turtles in harm's way— as they cross roads and travel through residential areas. The DNR reports female turtles being hit by vehicles during this time is a leading cause of the state's declining turtle population.
However, vehicles aren't the only danger turtles face during nesting season. The DNR states turtle nests are highly susceptible to predators and some people steal eggs from them.
With this in mind, the DNR asks the public to protect turtle nests in their yards with nest cages and to drive carefully on roads near lakes, rivers and wetlands.
Additionally, the DNR encourages the public to report turtle crossings and nests and to report any suspicious or illegal activity associated with the animal.