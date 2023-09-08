Wisconsin DNR buying red pine cones to replenish seed supply

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin DNR wants to buy your pine cones. Specifically, unopened red pine cones.
The DNR's Boscobel tree nursery will be using up the last of the red pine seed it has in storage, so the agency is looking to refill its supply.
The supply has run out since there hasn't been a good cone crop the last few years, according to a DNR forest regeneration specialist. The tree's especially important because it's Wisconsin's top conifer for timber.
Early September is the best time to collect red pine cones as they turn from green to purplish brown and reddish-brown tips develop. The DNR wants these mature pine cones before the scales open and release the seeds.
The DNR will pay $125 per bushel of properly collected red pine cones.
Before collecting, be sure to call one of the state nurseries are still open.
- Griffith Nursery – Wisconsin Rapids @ 715-424-3700
- Wilson Nursery – Boscobel @ 608-375-4123
- Hayward Nursery – Hayward @ 715-492-1204
Collecting Red Pine Cones
All seed must be harvested from wild trees -- not trees found in yards.
Seeds must be separated and labeled with the county they're collected in.
Use clippers to harvest mature, unopened cones at the base of the branch.
Don't mistake Austrian or Scotch pine for red pine. Scotch pine bark is flaky (especially toward the upper part of the stem) and orange and their cones appear twisted and green, even at maturity. Austrian pine tends to be found in urban environments, has a stocky appearance and darker bark compared to red pine. The DNR’s “Forest Trees of Wisconsin” booklet can help collectors identify red pine.
Once the pine cones are collected, store them in breathable containers in a cool, dry place.
Deliver the cones to a buying station as soon as possible.