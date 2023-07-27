Wisconsin DNR calls for public's help to collect game bird, deer data

MADISON (WKOW) -- While you're out and about in nature, you can help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources collect important animal data.
The DNR will be collecting deer and game bird management data to help measure the population's birth rate and estimate how productive this year's deer herd and game birds are.
"Every submission increases our dataset and helps Wisconsin have a clearer picture of how wildlife is doing," said Rees Lohr, Assistant DNR Surveys Coordinator. "Everyone interested in wildlife, from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts, is encouraged to participate. It's an easy way to be involved in wildlife management in our state."
The public can begin submitting data to the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Observations Survey starting August 1 through the Survey 123 submission tool.
For deer data, the public should report the location, deer type (buck, doe, fawn) and number of deer seen. The deadline to submit deer data is September 30.
For game bird data, report the species (turkey, ruffed grouse, pheasant) the type (adult, poult) and the number of each type. The deadline to submit game bird data is August 31.