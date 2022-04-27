Wisconsin DNR explains how to fight food waste for Stop Food Waste Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- April 27 is Stop Food Waste Day, and the Wisconsin DNR wants your help to keep food waste out of Wisconsin landfills.
Food waste is edible food that's thrown away before it's eaten or because it's spoiled, or other scraps such as banana peels and eggshells.
According to the DNR's 2020-2021 statewide waste study, food waste makes up 20% of the trash that goes to our landfills, which is more than double since the last study in 2009. And the DNR says that most of this food, around 14.5%, could have been eaten.
Around 854,000 tons of food waste was put into state landfills state’s landfills in 2020, rounding out to around 294 pounds per Wisconsinite. The DNR says that residential sources like households are a major contributor to this number, creating around 30% of this waste.
Beyond it taking up space in our landfills, thrown away food emits a significant amount of methane when it breaks down — a gas that's a main contributor to global warming. Though landfills have methods in place to collect and treat the gas, it can take several years to cover a landfill cell, meaning several years where that gas escapes unchecked.
The DNR said that if Wisconsinites had instead used or composted the food waste they sent to landfills in 2020, it would have an environmental impact roughly equivalent to taking 600,000 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.
“Wisconsin is one of several states where food waste dominates the waste stream, so momentum is building to address the issue,” said Brad Wolbert, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director. “Residents have a major opportunity to positively impact the environment while reducing resources and costs associated with food production, purchasing and disposal.”
Wolbert said that the DNR’s Blueprint for Climate Action seeks to reduce the food waste in Wisconsin landfills by half by 2030.
The DNR provided several every-day options to fight food waste to make this goal a reality.
- Plan ahead. Before you go shopping, see what goods you already have, plan meals, and stick to that plan.
- Store leftovers safely. Handling your leftovers properly will help you avoid throwing them away. Cool them in shallow containers in the fridge to keep bacteria at bay, and if you’re freezing something, label it and wrap it securely to prevent freezer burn.
- Make smart food substitutions. Avoid buying ingredients you’ll only use once in small amounts, and instead use substitutes. Use maple syrup instead of honey, cottage cheese instead of ricotta and make your own buttermilk by adding vinegar or lemon juice to milk.
- Know the fridge zones. Get out your fridge’s user guide to learn about its zones or pay close attention to food when you store it in different areas of your fridge. Learn what areas work best for what types of food.
- Rescue foods nearing the end. For example, if you have over-ripe bananas, peel and freeze them for later use in smoothies or banana bread. If your spinach is getting weathered, you can sauté it then add it to pizza, lasagna or pasta.
- Understand date labels. Except for infant formula, expiration dates are provided by the company for best quality. Food past a “best by” or “use by” date is not automatically unsafe.
For information, you can visit the DNR’s webpage on reducing residential food waste at home.
When food waste is unavoidable, composting is an eco-friendly alternative to throwing out food waste.