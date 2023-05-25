Wisconsin DNR features lesser traveled state areas ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — If you're looking for a place to enjoy the holiday weekend without the crowd, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has you covered.
Of Wisconsin's many natural areas, there are several properties where you can enjoy the scenery with a small crowd:
- Mirror Lake State Park is great for boating and swimming, with watercraft of all kinds available for rent. There's a sandstone cliff, natural surface trails, a beach and an accessible pier.
- Governor Dodge State Park has miles of hiking trails that range from easy to steep and challenging. There are also trails for biking and horseback riding.
- Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest is great for picnicking and hiking, especially with the Pike Lake overlook that showcases a panoramic view of the lake.
- Great Sauk Trail is one of the state's many rail trails. It has many beautiful views, fishing spots and local points of interest.
- Natural Bridge State Park features a naturally formed bridge and it's a great place to explore with the family. Plus, it's just 20 minutes away from Devil's Lake.
- Roche-A-Cri State Park is off the beaten path, but it has great views, a 300-foot-tall rock outcropping and Native American petroglyphs and pictographs.
- Buckhorn State Park by Castle Rock Lake is a great place for water enthusiasts, hikers, campers and nature lovers.