Wisconsin DNR, Friends of Lower Wisconsin Riverway create emergency alert system

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials with the Department of Natural Resources hope a new alert system will improve the overall safety and communication for users of and first responders on the Wisconsin River.
The idea of the system is to create a way for all users of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway to sign up for a text alert system which could provide them with information related to any "in progress" emergencies or severe weather events impacting the riverway, according to a Facebook post by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
People who sign up will receive text alerts.
If you'd like to opt in, you can send a text to 77295 with the word RIVERWAY in the message. You can text STOP to the same number to opt out.