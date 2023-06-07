 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DNR highlights volunteer work at state natural areas

Wisconsin DNR highlights volunteer work at state natural areas

Workdays at State Natural Areas are a great way to get some exercise, have fun and make a positive impact on our pristine public lands. 

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is highlighting the hundreds of volunteers who care for the state's natural areas each year.

According to a 2022 report, volunteers spent nearly 9,600 hours maintaining and improving natural areas across 54 sites. That's roughly equivalent to one person working 400 days straight.

Volunteers worked individually and in groups doing projects such as scattering seeds, removing invasive plants and helping with prescribed burns.

Jared Urban, a volunteer coordinator for state natural areas, said he's thankful for the volunteers "taking time and energy out of their busy lives to make public lands better."

"It is great to work in an environment where people care so much that they take action," he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online for a workday. Workdays happen across the state throughout the year and they're a good way to get exercise, have fun and care for nature. No experience is necessary, and training and equipment are provided on-site.

