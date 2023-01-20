Wisconsin DNR hosts Free Fishing Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting Free Fishing Weekend.
DNR officials say this is a chance for people to experience the fun and excitement of winter fishing.
On Jan. 21 and 22, no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required.
Anglers are welcome to fish state waters where there is an open season.
"Fishing is about so much more than the catch. Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family, and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry," Theresa Stabo, DNR Angler Outreach Program Specialist.
All other fishing regulations apply, like limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.