Wisconsin DNR hosts hunting webinar for those wanting to learn about sport

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a final educational hunting webinar of the season. 

The title for this webinar is Wanna Go Hunting: Who Can We Learn From?

The DNR said it's for those in the community who are new to hunting and fishing or for those who are curious about it.

Following a brief presentation and panel discussion, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions that panelists will answer at the end.

It starts at 7 p.m. You can tune in on YouTube. 

If you miss it live you will be able to watch the recording on the same link.