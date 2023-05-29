 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DNR issues ozone advisory for central, southwestern counties

DNR "Orange" Air Quality Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an ozone advisory Monday for central and southwestern counties, and suggests "sensitive groups" should avoid being outdoors.

The advisory takes effect at noon Monday and ends at 11 p.m.

The 'orange' ozone advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which the DNR says includes people with lung disease, asthma, children, older adults and those who are active outdoors.

The DNR says this group should avoid being outside for a long period of time and heavy exertion.