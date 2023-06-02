 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DNR issues ozone advisory Friday for most of southern Wisconsin

  Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another ozone advisory for most of Friday. 

The orange advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

The advisory impacts several counties in the 27 News area: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth. 

Under this advisory, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states people with lung disease, children, older adults and people typically outside a lot should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

The DNR has issued orange advisories nearly every day since Memorial Day. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

