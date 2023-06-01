Wisconsin DNR issues ozone advisory Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air advisory Thursday afternoon.
The orange advisory runs from 12:30 to 11 p.m.
The advisory affects several counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Jefferson, Juneau, Marquette, Rock and Sauk.
Under this advisory, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states people with lung disease, children, older adults and people typically outside a lot should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.
This is one of several ozone advisories issued since mid-May.