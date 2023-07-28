Wisconsin DNR releases annual drinking water report

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 99% of Wisconsin's public water systems met all health-based contaminant standards, according to a recently published report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The 2022 annual drinking water report showed that most public water systems met all the Safe Drinking Water Act regulations last year.
Officials say this was accomplished while facing challenges from emerging contaminants, aging infrastructure and nitrate contamination in some wells.
Steve Elmore, DNR drinking water and groundwater program director, said he's pleased with the state's collaboration efforts.
“This report demonstrates that the health of our drinking water resources is important to everyone and clearly connected to a healthy environment and economy,” Elmore said. “The DNR’s collaboration with partners helped Wisconsin make strides in water resource equity.”
While the report shows a positive trend, the DNR reports some marginalized and excluded communities face challenges like lead and other contaminants in their water.
The DNR states environmental justice is a priority, which is why the department set aside funding for these affected communities. Just in 2022, 57 communities received $34.9 million to replace lead lines. Another 31 communities were awarded $105 million to help communities have access to safe drinking water.
You can review the annual drinking water report on the DNR website. A hard copy can be requested by calling 608-266-1054.
A new interactive map also displays communities that were awarded funding for projects through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and the Private Lead Service Line Replacement Program.