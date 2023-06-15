 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV, UTV users to ride safely as deadly crashes rise

The DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders to ride safe and always wear a helmet and seatbelt while out on trails and routes.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eleven people have died in ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin this year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Seven of those deaths happened in the last two months.

The DNR states most of the people who died in these crashes weren't wearing seatbelts or helmets.

As ATV/UTV deaths rise in Wisconsin, the DNR is reminding riders to make their and their passengers' safety a priority.

One way riders can do this is by riding safe and sober. The DNR states alcohol is a top contributing factor in deadly and non-deadly crashes. Additionally, riding at a speed that allows the driver to be aware of their surroundings is important. Riders should be extra careful when driving on pavement.

The DNR also reminds people to always wear a helmet, seatbelt and other protective clothing.

Online safety courses are available for ATV/UTV operators, and taking a safety course is required for all operators born after Jan. 1, 1988.

The DNR is also reminding riders that all operators involved in a crash need report it to law enforcement and submit a crash report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident.