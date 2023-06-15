Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV, UTV users to ride safely as deadly crashes rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eleven people have died in ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin this year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Seven of those deaths happened in the last two months.
The DNR states most of the people who died in these crashes weren't wearing seatbelts or helmets.
As ATV/UTV deaths rise in Wisconsin, the DNR is reminding riders to make their and their passengers' safety a priority.
One way riders can do this is by riding safe and sober. The DNR states alcohol is a top contributing factor in deadly and non-deadly crashes. Additionally, riding at a speed that allows the driver to be aware of their surroundings is important. Riders should be extra careful when driving on pavement.
The DNR also reminds people to always wear a helmet, seatbelt and other protective clothing.
Online safety courses are available for ATV/UTV operators, and taking a safety course is required for all operators born after Jan. 1, 1988.
The DNR is also reminding riders that all operators involved in a crash need report it to law enforcement and submit a crash report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident.