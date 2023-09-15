Wisconsin DNR to require burning permits due to 'exceptional' drought

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Wisconsinites will need to get burning permits starting Monday due to the ongoing drought, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR will reinstate permits in Columbia, Marquette, Richland and Sauk counties -- as well as portions of Dane, Grant and Iowa counties -- until further notice.
An annual permit is required for burning in a barrel, a wooded or grassy area, or in a debris pile.
The DNR reports Wisconsin has gotten record low rain this year, which has led to an "exceptional" and prolonged drought.
The permit requirement will stay in place until a significant rain or snow.