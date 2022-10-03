Wisconsin doctors call on lawmakers to take up referendum on 1849 abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is calling a special session of the state legislature Tuesday to pave the way for voters to directly pass or reject state laws, such as Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.
Ahead of the special session, a liberal group held a call Monday, where doctors from across Wisconsin gathered virtually to urge lawmakers to take up this reform.
Dr. Ann Helms, a critical care neurologist in Milwaukee, said she believes lack of reproductive freedom endangers patients.
"The few physicians who are courageous enough to speak up speak for many, many, many other physicians who don't have the ability because of their employment position, or fear of retribution," Helms said. "But, this is how doctors feel and I think that it's important for that word to get out."
Dr. Bob Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse, agreed.
"Let's bring attention to the Wisconsin legislature, let them know what's going on, and if they choose to gavel in and gavel out, let them know that they are not standing on the side of freedom in healthcare for women in this great state," Freedland said.
Republican lawmakers in control of the legislature have indicated they will gavel in and out of the session. They've called the special session a desperate political stunt with Evers up for re-election next month.