Wisconsin DOJ celebrates 20th anniversary of AMBER Alert in the state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the AMBER Alert program in the state.
The AMBER Alert program began in 1996 after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted from her Texas home and killed. The AMBER in the alert name is in memory of Amber Hagerman, but it also stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said the AMBER Alert has been an important part of the DOJ's work to keep kids in Wisconsin safe.
Since 2003, the DOJ reports 57 AMBER Alerts have been issued in Wisconsin. In over half of those cases, the alert played a role in finding the missing child or children.
Since it began, the program's dissemination of information has evolved. Originally phone calls or faxes were sent out. Now, when an alert is issued, Wisconsinites can find it on TV or radio, on social media, on billboards, at lottery retailers and more.
For an AMBER Alert to be issued, the child must be 17 years old or younger, in danger of harm or death and the initiating agency must have enough information that an immediate alert will help locate the child.
Whether an AMBER Alert is approved or not, the DOJ's Child Abduction Response Team helps law enforcement. The team includes special agents, prosecutors and analysts. Law enforcement agencies can issue a Missing Endangered Person Alert through the Wisconsin Crime Network.