Wisconsin DOJ explains what is considered intimidating voters, threatening election workers

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a reminder Wednesday that intimidating voters and threatening election workers is against the law.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) states that it's illegal for someone to use or threaten force to compel someone to vote, to keep them from voting or to influence their voting decision. Wisconsin law also prohibits anyone from using duress or fraud to impede or prevent someone from voting.
Similarly, threatening election workers with death or injury, causing public panic or fear, or the interrupting the voting process is also illegal.
The DOJ says some examples of "unlawful intimidation" are:
- Verbal threats of violence
- Confronting voters or election officials while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms
- Brandishing or displaying firearms in an intimidating or threatening manner in or near a polling place
- Aggressively approaching voters’ cars or writing down license plate numbers
- Following voters to, from or within polling places
- Appearing to patrol or police the voting line while armed
- Engaging in disorderly behavior in or near a polling place
- Preventing access to a polling place by making threats or engaging in intimidating behavior
If you see or experience election intimidation or threats, alert an election official and call law enforcement. If you're being threatened, call 911.