Wisconsin DOJ highlights internet safety task force on Safer Internet Day 2023

MADISON (WKOW) — State officials are raising awareness about internet safety and how they're working to combat child exploitation and abuse online.
To bring awareness to Safer Internet Day 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released a statement about the work its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has been doing to keep people safe online over the last year.
The task force itself is composed of over 300 agencies across the state. Together, the agencies actively investigate cyber tips, educate people on online safety and make sure those affected by online child exploitation get support.
The DOJ reports that the number of cyber tips it's getting is exploding. The number of tips has been steadily rising for the last ten years. In 2022, the task force investigated 7,000 tips, a 740% increase compared to the number of tips they got in 2013.
The DOJ is requesting an additional 19 special agents and criminal analysts in the 2023-2025 budget, some of whom will focus on the growing number of tips.
The task force also made 310 arrests in 2022.
Additionally, ICAC victim services helped 162 victims and families impacted by online child exploitation, and 66 of those helped were children.
The task force also focuses on educating Wisconsinites about how to be safe online and combat and identify online sextortion, cyberbullying and other topics related to online safety. One way they do this is with general education, and the task force educated over 10,000 people over the last two years.
The task force also launched the educational podcast Protect Kids Online— which serves as a resource for children's caretakers to learn how to fight against the dangers found online and equip themselves with knowledge on internet safety, like safe sharing tips. The podcast was downloaded nearly 3,900 times in 2022.
If you or someone you know has information on potential child exploitation you can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children online or by calling 1-800-843-5678. Visit the ICAC Task Force page for internet safety tips for parents and caregivers.