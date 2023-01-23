Wisconsin DOJ offers free school safety training program

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is now offering school safety training to all Wisconsin schools.
Led by the Office of School Safety, the training will cover Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM). The DOJ says this will help school staff have a plan in place for school crises and get kids back to their parents and guardians after the event.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said this training is part of an ongoing, proactive effort to give schools the tools they need to keep kids safe.
The DOJ says having an SRP and SRM helps reduce stress during a crisis and ensures a proper chain of custody for each student. Plus, they can be used in a range of situations— from fires and floods to violent threats.
One way the DOJ says SRP can help reduce stress is by establishing a common vocabulary. The vocabulary taught includes hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.
- Hold is followed by a directive of where to hold, such as in your room or area. It's meant to keep hallways clear.
- Secure is followed by a directive, such as get inside and lock outside doors. It's meant to protect people inside the building.
- Lockdown is followed by the directive "locks, lights, out of sight." It's meant to secure individual rooms and keep everyone quiet and out of sight.
- Evacuate may be followed by a location. It's used to move people to a new location or out of the building.
- Shelter is followed by stating the hazard and safety strategy to keep everyone protected.
This training is modeled after i love you guys Foundation curriculum and it's open to all community members in a participating school district.
The program is supported by more than $2 million in federal grants and more than $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The DOJ has already requested permanent funding for the program in the next budget.