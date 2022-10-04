Wisconsin DOJ partners with Federal Communications Commission to investigate robocall scams

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin leaders are joining the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fight against a common enemy: robocall scammers.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a new robocall investigations partnership with the FCC on Tuesday. The FCC will help the Wisconsin by offering its staff's expertise and resources to support state investigations.
“We must cut down on the volume of annoying, unwanted robocalls that folks receive,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This partnership between states and the FCC will advance our shared goals of protecting consumers and reducing illegal robocalls.”
During investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators will seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors.
The DOJ stated in a release that these partnerships can be instrumental for building cases and prevent investigators from doing the same work twice while protecting consumers and businesses.