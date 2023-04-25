Wisconsin DOJ releases new dashboard that tracks arrests across the state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a new digital dashboard that shows arrests across Wisconsin.
The DOJ states the dashboard shows arrests submitted to the state's criminal history repository (CCH) by law enforcement agencies statewide.
People can use the dashboard to find the number of arrests, the number of unique individuals arrested and the arrest rates on a statewide and county level across particular timeframes.
Filters also allow users to find arrests for certain types of crimes, such as burglary, assault or OWI arrests. It also shows statistics on the sex, age and race of the arrested person.
Attorney General Josh Kaul says the dashboard is another step forward in the DOJ being "as public as possible."
"This new dashboard makes government more transparent and open to the public, while also serving as a great tool for researchers and other members of the public interested in learning more about arrest data in our state,” he said.
The DOJ states all law enforcement agencies are required to submit documentation of all felony and some misdemeanor charges to the CCH, but the repository accepts documentation on any arrest. So, some agencies submit all arrests, no matter how severe they are.
The arrest dashboard is updated weekly.