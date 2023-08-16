Wisconsin DOJ secures funding for school safety programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- State programs to keep kids safe in Wisconsin schools will continue to be funded, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety (OSS) reallocated $1,340,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend several OSS programs through 2023-2024 school year.

Originally supported by federal funds, the OSS is currently supported by more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding which was expected to end in December of 2023.

Core programs of the OSS include the Speak Up, Speak Out tipline, the state's 12 critical incident response teams and threat assessment training for schools.

Kaul said the funding is "critical" and "essential" to keep these programs running.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe by preventing tragedy, and that’s exactly what these funds will help us continue to do,” Kaul said.

Wisconsin DOJ requested the legislature to permanently fund the OSS in the recent biennial budget, but the request went unfilled.