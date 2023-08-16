 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DOJ secures funding for school safety programs

Future funding for Office of School Safety remains uncertain

MADISON (WKOW) -- State programs to keep kids safe in Wisconsin schools will continue to be funded, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety (OSS) reallocated $1,340,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend several OSS programs through 2023-2024 school year.

Originally supported by federal funds, the OSS is currently supported by more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding which was expected to end in December of 2023.

Core programs of the OSS include the Speak Up, Speak Out tipline, the state's 12 critical incident response teams and threat assessment training for schools.

Kaul said the funding is "critical" and "essential" to keep these programs running.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe by preventing tragedy, and that’s exactly what these funds will help us continue to do,” Kaul said.

Wisconsin DOJ requested the legislature to permanently fund the OSS in the recent biennial budget, but the request went unfilled.

