Wisconsin DOJ stands up for farmers by joining lawsuit against pesticide makers monopolizing the market

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is joining the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states in a lawsuit to stand up against two of the largest pesticide makers in the U.S. The suit alleges the companies are monopolizing the market and harming farmers.
A release from the DOJ states a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina accuses pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva of using "loyalty programs" to force generic competitors out of the market. The program rewards distributers with "rebates" for selling these companies' products on one condition: the distributor keeps sales of comparable generic products under a low threshold.
According to the DOJ, the normal process of the pesticide market allows companies — such as Syngenta and Corteva — to develop, patent and register active ingredients in their products and take advantage of their commercial potential for several years. After those protections expire, generic manufacturers can then enter the market with products with the same active ingredients. The DOJ says the competition from generic products causes dramatic price reductions, which helps consumers and farmers.
But, Syngenta and Corteva are allegedly skirting around the competition by incentivizing distributers to sell their products, even after their protections have expired.
The complaint says these practices "cost farmers many millions of dollars a year."
“Hard-working Wisconsin farmers shouldn’t have to pay improperly inflated prices for crop-protection products,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I am proud to join the FTC and nine other states in working to hold Syngenta and Corteva accountable for their alleged anti-competitive practices.”
The FTC commissioners voted yesterday to pursue the lawsuit. In addition to Wisconsin, the lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon and Texas.
You can read the full complaint online.