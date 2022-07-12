Wisconsin DOJ supports new brief to regulate 'ghost guns'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has joined a group of 20 states in supporting a new federal rule regulating "ghost guns."
Ghost guns are defined as unserialized firearms that are often made at home from kits or partially complete weapons. They can be purchased without background checks.
According to thee Wisconsin Department of Justice, the new rule would help ensure that buyers pass background checks before purchasing ghost gun kits. The parts would also be serialized, which would allow law enforcement officers to trace any home-made guns when used in a crime. The regulations would also limit gun traffickers’ ability to distribute the weapons.
Additionally, the brief supports regulating ghost guns by clarifying definitions in the Gun Control Act; any building blocks for ghost guns would be considered firearms under the Act if they can be "readily converted to function" as one.
“Treating ghost guns the same as other firearms will help make communities safer,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This common-sense step to help fight gun violence should be upheld.”
You can read the full amicus brief online.