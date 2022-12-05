Wisconsin drivers are paying over 30 cents below national average for gas

MADISON (WKOW) — Even more relief is coming to the gas pump. According to GasBuddy, prices have fallen for the fourth week in a row.
GasBuddy reports the national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.36 after falling nearly 16 cents last week. This is 43 cents lower than last month and 1.5 cents higher than this time last year.
In Wisconsin, drivers on average are paying significantly less than the national average. AAA reports Wisconsin drivers are, on average, paying $3.02 for a gallon of gas. That's a drop of about 14 cents from the week before.
For Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the continuing dropping gas prices could mean good news for those looking to travel around Christmas.
"Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas," De Haan said.
Diesel prices are also falling and could fall below $5 this week— which would be the first time it's been below that price since October.
Despite a recent trend in falling prices, De Haan notes a possible concern on the horizon.
"There may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”