Wisconsin educators rally for public school funding

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds of people demonstrated outside the State Capitol Saturday to advocate for funding for public schools.
In his budget proposal, Governor Tony Evers called for an increase of more than $2.6 billion for public schools.
Rally-goers were there to support that proposal.
"Our hope was to bring educators together and to show the governor that we support him," Wisconsin Education Association Council President Peggy Wirtz-Olsen said.
"We support the investment he's made in the budget and to show members of the Legislature who may be skeptical about the governor's budget, that we're all here as public education advocates and we stand firm with him on these investments," Wirtz-Olsen said.
Republicans have dismissed Evers' proposal as 'unrealistic'.
The GOP leaders of the Joint Finance Committee have already voted to remove 500 pieces of the governor's budget proposal.