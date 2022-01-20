Wisconsin Elections Commission appealing ballot drop box ruling

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission is appealing a Waukesha County judge's ruling that bans the use of ballot drop boxes.
Last week, the judge said the commission gave illegal advice when it told clerks they could set up unmanned drop boxes to collect absentee ballots.
Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters have joined the appeal.
They're also asking for the ruling to be put on hold ahead of next month's primary election.
There's a hearing on their request Friday afternoon.