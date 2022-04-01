Wisconsin Elections Commission implements recommendations to improve election administration

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced Friday evening it has fully implemented many of the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's (LAB) recommendations to improve election administration.
The WEC considered all 30 of the LAB's recommendations and has implemented several already.
Some of these actions include additional measures to prevent duplicate voter registration, additional clerk training and ensuring that clerks receive proper training, and affirming that the WEC is fully compliant with the requirement that the WEC obtains the signatures of online voters.
The LAB also recommended that the WEC update and create several administrative rules. The WEC has begun the process for nearly all of these, including holding public hearings where required.
In response to the LAB's recommendations on administrative rules, the WEC began writing several scope statements in addition to taking other actions.
One of these scope statements is for an emergency rule for completing missing witness address information on absentee ballot certificate envelopes. Several other scope statements are being created for permanent rules related to emergency planning and the certification and training of municipal clerks.
All of these statements have been approved by the governor and are currently being drafted or are awaiting formal Commission approval prior to drafting.
The WEC also said it reminded lawmakers that LAB’s audit report misrepresented some aspects of elections administration, particularly regarding the Commission’s collection of ERIC data that helps maintain accurate voter rolls.
You can read the full memorandum here.