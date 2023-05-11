Wisconsin Elections Commission proposal cut by Joint Finance Committee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission hope lawmakers will reconsider their funding request to add staff for an inspector general office. The Joint Finance Committee recently removed the item from consideration in their budget-writing process.
"Hopefully, as they work their way through that process, we'll see additional funding for those, those really important initiatives moving forward," said Meagan Wolfe, WEC Administrator.
Since the WEC was established in 2016, they say they have seen the number of requests for public records increase nearly eight fold. The average number of complaints has more than tripled since 2020. So, the WEC wants to form a team to hand that added workload.
"It was really a needs based proposal based on some of the additional responsibilities that we've seen facing our agency in the last few years and additional demands," Wolfe said. "So, we already know that we have incredibly safe, secure and accurate elections here in the state of Wisconsin. But people have questions and they want additional transparency into that process. The Office of Inspector General proposal would have allowed the commission and, ultimately, the legislature through the budget process, to direct us to do any additional checks or bring in third parties to do verification of the data as it relates to elections."
Rep. Scott Krug, who leads the elections committee in the Assembly, told the Associated Press they are more interested in providing more funding to local election officials than to adding statewide elections staff.
Wolfe says she is in favor of providing local election officials with more funding. However, she also says that will not solve the problems her agency has been facing.
"At the state level, we have different responsibilities. And our responsibilities are around maintaining the statewide database that our clerks use to enter their data. It is around answering those records request, conducting polling place accessibility audits, around doing those administrative complaints. So, I think funding is needed in both places."