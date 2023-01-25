Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program set to end

MADISON (WKOW) -- Applications to receive rent and utility bill help from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program will close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. The program was established in 2021 to help people who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its almost two years of operation, the program has paid out more than $500 million dollars to help Wisconsin families with rent, water, utilities and internet bills, according to a news release from the Department of Administration.
The program's funding came from the federal government and now Wisconsin's pot of money is running low.
"This was never intended to be a long-term, permanent solution to rising housing cost," Amber Duddy, the executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (CACSCW), said. "This was really a reaction to the pandemic and to help people, you know, kind of make those needs met. So, it's not surprising that the rental assistance funding is ending."
Though WERA is a statewide program, it isn't available to everyone in the state.
68 counties are part of the program, and 14 agencies are handing the distribution of assistance money. You can find the agency that serves your county here, and you can check eligibility requirements here.
Milwaukee, Dane, Brown and Waukesha counties have their own emergency rental assistance programs, as do the cities of Milwaukee and Madison.
CACSCW is one of the agencies that facilitates Dane County's program, called CORE.
Duddy said the CORE program does not have plans to stop accepting applications on Jan. 31, but she said the program won't continue indefinitely.
"For right now, it's open, but it is only while funds last, and they are limited funds," she said.
While emergency rental assistance programs are winding down, Duddy said there will be other eviction support and housing stability programs available to help in Wisconsin.
"Those programs will continue," she said. "It just won't be that direct assistance and paying back old rent."