Wisconsin ESL Institute looking for families to host students from all over the world

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin ESL Institute has students from all over the world who come to study.
For the first time in five years, they're looking for families to host them.
The students come for a number of reasons, they're hoping to advance their English skills before they enter academia, some are here to learn English for business and some are simply here to learn English.
The students often opt to stay in the Homestay program, because many of them are looking for an immersive experience and are very excited to get to know Americans.
Some students come for short term stays, and other students come for 4 weeks to a year. Hosts can choose which time periods they are most comfortable with.
For participating in this program Wisconsin ESL Institute provide hosts with a $700 monthly stipend to help support them in supporting students.
Housing coordinator Maija Sikora joined 27 News at 4 to talk about the unique experience.