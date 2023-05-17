Wisconsin ESL Institute puts out call for host families

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin ESL Institute (WESLI) is looking for host families for their international students this summer.
14- to 17-year-old international students will be visiting Wisconsin to study English and do fun activities like going to local festivals, visiting Devil's Lake State Park and kayaking.
But, when the kids aren't learning and having fun, they'll need a place to stay, so WESLI is looking for host families.
"As a homestay, your job would just be to welcome them home after their activities in the afternoon, usually around five or six and then eat dinner together as a family and hang out and then make sure they have a safe place to sleep," Maija Sikora, WESLI Housing and Activities Coordinator, said.
There are two- and four-week options, and a gratitude stipend is included. WESLI asks that you provide a private bedroom and meals.
"It's such an integrated experience. And our hosts always have a great time, especially for these cultural camps," Sikora said. "These kids come with the understanding that they're going to be integrating themselves into an American family. And so, they are so ready to engage. It's just such a really, really fun experience and a cool relationship to create."
French students will be visiting May 28 to June 11 and June 11 to June 25. Spanish students will be visiting from June 25 to July 17.
Contact study@wesli.com to learn how to be a host! You can also visit WESLI's website to learn more.