Wisconsin expands CNA workforce development program

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin is expanding its certified nurse aide workforce development program to help more Wisconsinites start or continue in their careers as certified nursing assistants (CNA).
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday $6 million will be used to expand the WisCaregiver Careers program for nursing home CNAs.
The program originally launched to address a shortage of CNAs in Wisconsin nursing homes and has since trained more than 3,500 individuals.
The funding will also support a media campaign to recruit new CNAs, including a new website, ads and social media outreach.
“We’d like to thank Gov. Evers and his administration for this critical investment in the future stability of the long-term care sector,” said Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association. “In doing so, the governor has removed a significant financial obstacle that has long impeded access to quality CNA training across the state. This critical program not only benefits prospective caregivers, but most importantly the residents and families they serve.”
If you are interested in the program, visit WisCaregiver.com and watch a video about the process. Employers at Wisconsin nursing homes can also register to participate.