Wisconsin fake elector plan at center of most recent Trump indictment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is mentioned 31 times by name in Tuesday's indictment of Donald Trump in connection to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Much of the indictment deals with plans in seven states, including Wisconsin, to create fake slates of electors to cast votes for Trump rather than Joe Biden, who received more votes in each state.
According to the indictment, the plan was developed by an unnamed co-conspirator, who CNN has since identified as Kenneth Chesebro, in a memo written on Nov. 18, 2020. The indictment refers to that document as the "Wisconsin Memo." The New York Time published the memo in full in Feb. 2022. You can read it here.
The memo advocates for creating the fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and having them vote for Trump in case a state court later determined Trump received more votes than Biden in the state.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the Trump campaign's election challenge on Dec. 14, 2020, with one justice writing "nothing in this case casts any legitimate doubt that the people of Wisconsin lawfully chose Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to be the next leaders of our great country."
However, the indictment said Trump continued his push to have the fake electors counted in an effort to stop Joe Biden from receiving the 270 electoral votes necessary to become president.
According to the indictment, Trump met with then-Vice President Mike Pence and several others on Jan. 4, 2021. In the meeting, Trump and an unnamed co-conspirator, who CNN has since identified as John Eastman, "asked the Vice President to either unilaterally reject the legitimate electors from the seven targeted states, or send the question of which slate was legitimate to the targeted states' legislatures."
In a meeting the next day, the indictment said counsel for Pence told Eastman "that following through with the proposal [to unilaterally reject electors from the seven targeted states] would result in a 'disastrous situation' where the election might 'have to be decided in the streets.'"
Another Wisconsin connection
Another Wisconsin connection in the indictment comes from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
The indictment said a Trump agent contacted an unnamed Senator on the morning of Jan. 6, 2020 to ask him to hand-deliver documents to Pence, and then the agent made sure a member of the Senator's staff received the fake slates of electors from Wisconsin and Michigan.
A text message from a member of Johnson's staff is included in the indictment, and it matches a text message revealed last summer by the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
When the committee first shared that text, Johnson told CNN he was not personally involved.
"Somebody from the House delivered it to a staff member in my office," he said in June 2022. "My chief of staff called the vice president, 'Hey, we got this.' The vice president said don't deliver it, and we didn't. … It's not a story. It's a complete non-story."
Unprecedented charges
This round of charges against Trump are unprecedented, according to Mike Wagner, a political science expert who teaches at UW-Madison.
"We are in uncharted territory," he said. "This is beyond even what Hollywood tends to imagine in thrillers about presidential elections. This is something that we have not faced as a nation."
However, Wagner said it's unclear how the indictment will affect Trump's support as he seeks to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
"Donald Trump has faced a lot of bad legal news over the past several months while, at the same time, only improved his position in the presidential primary polls, and so it's hard to say exactly what what's going to happen," Wagner said.
You can read the full indictment here.